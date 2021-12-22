Co.'s Easement Suits Not Covered By Insurance, Court Told

By Theresa Schliep (December 22, 2021, 4:27 PM EST) -- A group of insurers are not obligated to cover a company's defense against suits contending it promoted conservation easement schemes that exposed investors to IRS scrutiny, the carriers told a Georgia federal court, arguing the company knew the litigation risk. Strategic Capital Partners LLC is not entitled to coverage for two lawsuits concerning its conservation easement work from certain underwriters at Lloyd's, Fidelis Underwriting Ltd. and HDI Global Specialty SE, the insurers told the court in a complaint Tuesday. They're seeking confirmation that their insurance policy contains an exclusion that precludes coverage for Strategic Capital against the court actions accusing the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS