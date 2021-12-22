Vaxart Can't Ditch Claims Co. Lied To Investors About Vaccine

By Dorothy Atkins (December 22, 2021, 8:01 PM EST) -- A California federal judge kept alive a proposed securities class action Wednesday claiming the biotechnology company Vaxart pumped up its stock price with deceptive headlines about a COVID-19 vaccine, but tossed with leave to amend claims against a hedge fund that sold shares in the wake of Vaxart's statements. In a 20-page opinion, U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria denied Vaxart Inc.'s motion to dismiss and noted that the proposed class action is "unusual," because it "easily" satisfies the stringent scienter pleading requirements, meaning the defendants engaged in conscious misbehavior or "acted with deliberate recklessness." "[The complaint] cogently alleges that Vaxart issued...

