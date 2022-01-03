'Varsity Blues' Enters New Phase With High-Stakes Appeals

By Brian Dowling (January 3, 2022, 12:03 PM EST) -- Nearly all cases in the sweeping "Varsity Blues" college admissions scandal have now been resolved, but thorny appellate issues could keep the scandal in headlines in 2022 — and may even portend a trip up to the U.S. Supreme Court. The appeals, including one by former private equity executive William G. McGlashan, attack federal prosecutors' expansive legal theory that intangibles like standardized test scores and college admissions slots count as property under the federal wire fraud statute. Experts told Law360 that the dispute aligns with the type of hard-fought, high-profile criminal cases the high court has accepted. It also comes as the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS