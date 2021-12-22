Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Goldman Takes 3rd Shot At Nixing Cert. For Investor Class

By Dean Seal (December 22, 2021, 8:50 PM EST) -- Goldman Sachs is trying once again to reverse the certification of a class of investors whose long-running securities suit has already made two trips through the Second Circuit, and one to the U.S. Supreme Court earlier this year.

The bank filed a petition with the Second Circuit on Wednesday, arguing that, "for the third time," a New York federal judge has erroneously granted class certification to investors who claim Goldman used false assurances about avoiding conflicts of interest to keep its share price artificially inflated.

The petition argues that U.S. District Judge Paul A. Crotty misconstrued the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!