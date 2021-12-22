Goldman Takes 3rd Shot At Nixing Cert. For Investor Class

By Dean Seal (December 22, 2021, 8:50 PM EST) -- Goldman Sachs is trying once again to reverse the certification of a class of investors whose long-running securities suit has already made two trips through the Second Circuit, and one to the U.S. Supreme Court earlier this year. The bank filed a petition with the Second Circuit on Wednesday, arguing that, "for the third time," a New York federal judge has erroneously granted class certification to investors who claim Goldman used false assurances about avoiding conflicts of interest to keep its share price artificially inflated. The petition argues that U.S. District Judge Paul A. Crotty misconstrued the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling...

