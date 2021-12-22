Fla. Judge Latest To Block Biden Contractor Vax Mandate

By Hailey Konnath (December 22, 2021, 11:28 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge on Wednesday granted the Sunshine State's request for a preliminary injunction blocking the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors, joining similar decisions from Kentucky and Georgia and finding that the president likely exceeded his authority. U.S. District Judge Steven D. Merryday said Florida demonstrated a "substantial likelihood" that President Joe Biden's executive order exceeded his authority under the Federal Property and Administrative Services Act. However, Judge Merryday said the "balance of the motion remains under advisement," and told the parties to provide supplemental briefing. "After review of the supplemental briefing, an order will resolve the...

