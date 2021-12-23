Endo Gives Texas $63M In Latest Opioid Deal

By Emily Field (December 23, 2021, 5:36 PM EST) -- Texas' attorney general and Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. on Thursday announced that the drugmaker agreed to pay $63 million to end claims brought by the state over the opioid crisis, the latest deal struck by Endo with various states as it grapples with a massive discovery scandal in the opioid litigation. The deal ends two cases brought against Endo subsidiaries that were set to go to trial in consolidated litigation in Texas state court in 2022, according to the Irish drugmaker. The company said that its primary goal is still a global opioid settlement, but is looking into "strategic alternatives" if a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS