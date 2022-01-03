Holmes Jury Tells Judge It's Deadlocked On 3 Of 11 Counts

By Dorothy Atkins (January 3, 2022, 2:12 PM EST) -- A California federal jury weighing the criminal fraud case against former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes told U.S. District Judge Edward Davila Monday morning that it's deadlocked on three of eleven counts against the former Silicon Valley executive during the seventh full day of deliberations. Roughly an hour into deliberations Monday morning, the jurors gave U.S. District Judge Edward Davila a note stating that they could not reach a unanimous verdict on three counts. The note did not indicate whether jurors reached a unanimous verdict on the remaining eight counts. Prosecutor Robert Leach suggested the court give a modified version of the...

