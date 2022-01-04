Zurich Beats NJ Gym's COVID-19 Insurance Coverage Suit

By Joyce Hanson (January 4, 2022, 4:45 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge has ruled that American Zurich Insurance Co. has no duty to cover a New Jersey gym's losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic, citing a dearth of allegations of tangible structural harm. The New Jersey gym's parent company had filed a proposed class action in New York federal court in November 2020. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) U.S. District Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis followed his rationale from a similar case when handing down his Dec. 29 decision favoring Zurich's bid to dismiss KBH Sports Club LLC's proposed class action claiming that business losses from the coronavirus pandemic qualify as...

