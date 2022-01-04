​​​​​​​Suit Over Fatal Google Truck Crash Removed To Federal Court

By Mike Curley (January 4, 2022, 1:55 PM EST) -- A suit alleging that a truck driver for Google is responsible for the death of a motorcyclist was removed on Monday to New Mexico federal court. In a suit filed in November in state court, Dennis Murphy, the representative for the estate of Lucinda Phillips, purported that truck driver Manwinder Singh failed to stop at a stop sign, hitting Phillips and killing her. According to the complaint, Singh was employed by Google, which owned the truck, and was hauling a trailer owned by Deep Freightline Inc., which was also named as a defendant. On August 25, 2021, Singh was going westbound...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS