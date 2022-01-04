Full 9th Circ. Urged To Revisit Amazon Air Cargo Site Approval

By Morgan Conley (January 4, 2022, 7:55 PM EST) -- The state of California and environmental groups want the full Ninth Circuit to reconsider a split panel's decision that upheld federal approvals for an Amazon air cargo facility in San Bernardino, a project the challengers say will make the area's already poor air quality significantly worse. In two petitions for rehearing en banc Monday, California, environmental groups, and a local labor union urged the Ninth Circuit to revisit a panel ruling from November that upheld the Federal Aviation Administration's decision to approve an Amazon air cargo facility near the San Bernardino International Airport. The petitions argue the panel's decision wrongfully shifted...

