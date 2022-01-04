Opioid Claims Involving McKinsey Should Be Axed, States Say

By Adam Lidgett (January 4, 2022, 7:33 PM EST) -- A group of states is arguing that a California federal court should throw out claims from local governments in multidistrict litigation over consulting giant McKinsey & Co.'s alleged role in the opioid crisis. The collection of states led by Ohio on Monday filed an amicus brief in support of McKinsey's bid to dismiss allegations from cities, towns, counties and other parties relating to the opioid crisis. The states — which also included Arkansas, Connecticut, Idaho and others — argued that the claims at issue were trying to overtake the states' role in the "federated system of government." The management consulting firm...

