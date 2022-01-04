Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

2nd Circ. Delivers Another Virus Coverage Win For Insurers

By Shane Dilworth (January 4, 2022, 6:04 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit kept the streak alive for insurance carriers fighting coverage of business losses stemming from COVID-19 shutdown orders in a recent decision that upheld the dismissal of a New York art gallery's suit against a Hartford unit.

The Second Circuit said art gallery Guy Hepner is ineligible for coverage of pandemic-related losses under its policy's business income and extra expense or civil authority provisions. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

The three-judge panel said that a business property insurance policy issued by Sentinel Insurance Co. Ltd. to 10012 Holdings Inc., which does business as Guy Hepner, does not provide coverage for losses...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!