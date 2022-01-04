2nd Circ. Delivers Another Virus Coverage Win For Insurers

By Shane Dilworth (January 4, 2022, 6:04 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit kept the streak alive for insurance carriers fighting coverage of business losses stemming from COVID-19 shutdown orders in a recent decision that upheld the dismissal of a New York art gallery's suit against a Hartford unit. The Second Circuit said art gallery Guy Hepner is ineligible for coverage of pandemic-related losses under its policy's business income and extra expense or civil authority provisions. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) The three-judge panel said that a business property insurance policy issued by Sentinel Insurance Co. Ltd. to 10012 Holdings Inc., which does business as Guy Hepner, does not provide coverage for losses...

