BakerHostetler Nabs DLA Piper Hospitality, Real Estate Expert

By James Mills (January 5, 2022, 4:22 PM EST) -- BakerHostetler has lured a DLA Piper attorney to serve as national hospitality team co-leader and as a member of the real estate team working out of the firm's San Francisco and Los Angeles offices. Jeff Diener, who was with DLA Piper for two years and Paul Hastings LLP for 14 years before that, joins BakerHostetler as a partner in its business practice group, the firm announced on Tuesday. He specializes in representing clients in the acquisition, finance, sale, development and restructuring of hospitality properties and other real estate assets, as well as life science and technology properties. Diener said he made...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS