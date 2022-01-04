DC Circ. Revives Terror-Funding Case Against AstraZeneca

By Khorri Atkinson (January 4, 2022, 5:43 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit on Tuesday revived a lawsuit accusing AstraZeneca, Pfizer and several other pharmaceutical companies of helping to finance terror acts — through lucrative medical goods contracts with Iraq's health ministry — that have injured or killed hundreds of U.S. service members and civilians in the country between 2005 and 2011. A three-judge panel overturned and remanded a D.C. federal court's July 2020 dismissal order, which found that service members and other victims of the Hezbollah-linked militia group Jaysh al-Mahdi failed to state claims for either direct or secondary "aiding-and-abetting" liability under the Anti-Terrorism Act, or ATA. The panel said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS