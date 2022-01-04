Ill. Judge Refuses To Halt Chicago's Indoor Vaccine Mandate

By Lauraann Wood (January 4, 2022, 9:05 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge on Monday rejected a resident's request for an emergency injunction against a COVID-19 vaccination requirement the city planned to begin enforcing the same day for businesses such as gyms, restaurants and entertainment venues. U.S. District Judge Sara Ellis declined to enter an emergency temporary restraining order against Chicago's vaccine mandate less than a week after plaintiff Fedor Kozlov launched proposed class claims that the mandate is unconstitutional, and unlawfully interferes with existing contacts and prospective business expectancies, according to court records. Judge Ellis also rejected Kozlov's emergency bid to send his case back to state court, where...

