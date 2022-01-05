4 Takeaways From Elizabeth Holmes' Fraud Verdict

By Dorothy Atkins (January 5, 2022, 12:09 AM EST) -- Ex-Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes likely faces an uphill battle appealing her investor fraud and conspiracy conviction or getting a reduced sentence, while her trial may give alleged co-conspirator Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani a defense roadmap for his upcoming trial, according to legal experts. After a four-month trial and seven full days of deliberating, a unanimous 12-member California federal jury of eight men and four women convicted the 37-year-old former Silicon Valley executive Monday on one count of conspiracy for defrauding investors, and three counts of wire fraud for defrauding the DeVos family's investment firm, hedge fund manager Brian Grossman and former Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP trusts and...

