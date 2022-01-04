Walgreens Workers Attys Seek $4.6M In Sweeping ERISA Case

By Kellie Mejdrich (January 4, 2022, 5:14 PM EST) -- Attorneys representing a class of nearly 200,000 participants in a 401(k) plan run by Walgreens asked an Illinois federal judge to award them $4.6 million for their work securing a settlement worth nearly $14 million. Sanford Heisler Sharp LLP and local counsel Barnow and Associates PC submitted their fee request on Monday, teeing up a February hearing on the $13.75 million settlement, which won preliminary court approval in November. The suit, filed in August 2019, accused Walgreens of violating the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by offering poorly performing and high-fee mutual funds as part of its 401(k) retirement plan. Those...

