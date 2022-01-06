How Congressional Oversight May Shift In 2022 And Beyond

By Aaron Cutler and Ari Fridman (January 6, 2022, 4:07 PM EST) -- In what has become a truism of U.S. politics over decades, a first-term president's political party typically does not fare well in the midterm elections. With President Joe Biden's approval ratings at a nadir, his domestic agenda stuck, inflation rising, and Democrats clinging to extremely narrow majorities in both the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate, the 2022 midterm elections are likely to result in a political realignment. If the generic ballot proves accurate, there is a very high likelihood that Republicans will secure a comfortable majority in the House of Representatives. There is also a realistic chance that Republicans...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS