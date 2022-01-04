GAO Backs Deloitte Deal Over Conflicts Of Interest Claims

By Alyssa Aquino (January 4, 2022, 8:48 PM EST) -- A federal watchdog backed Deloitte Consulting LLP's $16.2 million contract with the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency over a rival's accusations that the agency hadn't correctly waived alleged conflicts of interest stemming from Deloitte's separate federal contracts. The NGA had allowed Deloitte to keep a disputed contract to design and create robotic process automation technology to streamline agency business processes after Deloitte had submitted new plans to mitigate potential conflicts of interests from taking on the deal while also being subcontracted to help the agency make IT investment decisions. The agency then waived any residual conflicts of interests, spurring allegations from Steel Point...

