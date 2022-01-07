Cole Schotz Elevates 9 Attys To Members In NJ, NY, Texas

By Nick Muscavage (January 7, 2022, 3:18 PM EST) -- New Jersey-based Cole Schotz PC recently elevated nine attorneys to partnership, strengthening the firm's offices in the Garden State, New York and Texas. Their expertise spans practice areas ranging from corporate law and bankruptcy to intellectual property and real estate. More than half of the nine new members, who were all promoted on Jan. 1, are based in the firm's Hackensack, New Jersey, headquarters. Glenn Kazlow, a member of the firm's executive committee who serves as its general counsel and administrative partner, said the members showcased their talent by delivering results to their clients. He also noted that their advancements were...

