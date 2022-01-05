NY Court Awards $18M In Miami Beach Hotel Developers' Row

By Nathan Hale (January 5, 2022, 8:07 PM EST) -- A dispute between two developers of a Miami Beach hotel took a step toward getting untangled this week when a New York state court ordered one of the parties to pay more than $18.9 million plus interest to cover deficiencies on their original construction loan. In an order handed down Tuesday, New York Supreme Court Justice Andrew Borrok found that BBM3 LLC, an entity controlled by Branden B. Muhl, had established that Muhl's former business partner James Vosotas had executed two guarantees and failed to perform on them when a default occurred due to missed payments on the loan for their...

