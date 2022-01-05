DuPont Escapes NY Water Contamination Claims For Now

By Humberto J. Rocha (January 5, 2022, 7:46 PM EST) -- A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by water management company Suez Water New York Inc. against E.I. du Pont Nemours and Co. and its spinoffs for allegedly contaminating the state's waterways and groundwater through the manufacture and disposal of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances. In an opinion issued Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Lewis J. Liman of the Southern District of New York agreed with the chemical companies that Suez' claims were "general and sparse," dismissing its allegations without prejudice that the companies had polluted the state's drinking water with PFAS. PFAS are so-called forever chemicals that can linger in the human...

