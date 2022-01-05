Kumtor Gold Can't Depose Kyrgyz Official For Ch. 11 Defense

By Vince Sullivan (January 5, 2022, 6:54 PM EST) -- A New York bankruptcy judge denied a request Wednesday by bankrupt Kumtor Gold Co. to depose Kyrgyzstan's energy minister, saying the company had not yet justified its discovery demand and would have to complete other depositions. During a telephone hearing, Judge Lisa G. Beckerman of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York said Kumtor Gold had not shown that a deposition of Energy Minister Doskul Bekmurzaev Dzhumagulovich was necessary. The company is preparing to defend against a motion to dismiss its Chapter 11 case brought by the Kyrgyz government. The court's ruling is the latest discovery-related frustration...

