NJ Atty Accused Of Mishandling $800K Judgment Collection

By Bill Wichert (January 5, 2022, 3:23 PM EST) -- A New Jersey lawyer has been hit with a malpractice suit in state court from an ex-client alleging he botched efforts to collect a more than $800,000 judgment against a construction business and its owner by failing to attach the award to the sale of their property. Plaintiff Leah Schreiber, who won the judgment in 2013 along with her now-former husband, on Monday said attorney Ira A. Cohen's failure to "docket the judgment" enabled Triple T Construction LLC to sell a property in 2016 for $1.25 million "free from any encumbrance of the judgment entered against it." "Defendant owed a duty...

