Chinese Property Investor Wins Round In $3M Tax Fraud Case

By Caroline Simson (January 6, 2022, 8:59 PM EST) -- A judge in California has refused to lift an order halting arbitration in Miami against a Chinese real estate investor that's tied to an alleged $3 million tax fraud scheme, concluding she has authority to do so despite there being no clear directive in the international treaty governing the dispute. U.S. Circuit Judge Lucy Koh noted in her decision on Tuesday that the Ninth Circuit has yet to determine whether a court has jurisdiction over a petition to halt arbitration brought under the New York Convention, the international treaty that obligates signatory nations like the U.S. to enforce international arbitral agreements...

