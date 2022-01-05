Dakota Access Insists Permit Row Merits Justices' Review

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (January 5, 2022, 5:02 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court should review the D.C. Circuit's invalidation of a key permit for the Dakota Access pipeline because the lower court wrongly raised the bar for environmental reviews, the pipeline's owners said Tuesday. Despite the insistence of the federal government and several tribes that there's no need for the high court to take up the matter, the project developers told the justices that the D.C. Circuit's ruling undermines the Supreme Court's 1989 decision in Marsh v. Oregon Natural Resources Defense Council, which established that courts must defer to agency expertise over the significance of environmental risks. Dakota Access said...

