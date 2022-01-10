Senate Faces Pressure To Staff Up Trio Of Tech Agencies

By Kelcee Griffis (January 10, 2022, 8:47 PM EST) -- Lawmakers are facing increasing pressure from activists to staff up the Federal Communications Commission, the Federal Trade Commission and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration for 2022, but stakeholders could get at least one of their wishes as early as Tuesday. The Senate voted 64-30 late Monday to end debate on Alan Davidson's nomination to lead the NTIA, the U.S. Department of Commerce's spectrum clearinghouse, paving the way for the upper chamber to schedule a vote on his confirmation for Tuesday at 2:20 pm. Meanwhile, nominations for Gigi Sohn to join the FCC and Alvaro Bedoya to join the FTC are still pending. The...

