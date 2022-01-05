California Man Cops To $50M CD Scam With Bogus Websites

By Bill Wichert (January 5, 2022, 8:21 PM EST) -- A California man admitted Wednesday in New Jersey federal court to criminal charges of taking part in a scheme that defrauded dozens of victims across the country out of about $50 million over several years via bogus websites that advertised fraudulent investment opportunities, prosecutors said. On the same day that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission brought a related lawsuit against him, Allen Giltman remotely pled guilty to an information charging him with a single count each of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit securities fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of New Jersey....

