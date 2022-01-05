Nike Hits Lululemon With Patent Suit Over Mirror Gym

By Bonnie Eslinger (January 5, 2022, 10:25 PM EST) -- Nike Inc. on Wednesday hit Lululemon Athletica Inc. with a lawsuit claiming their rival's Mirror Home Gym and related mobile apps infringe on six of its patents. The complaint, filed in Manhattan federal court, is over "digital sport technologies," which Nike says it has worked to develop over the decades. "Nike has been and continues to be an industry leader in digital sport innovation; developing digital sport products and experiences and leveraging those innovations to create a community of athletes who encourage and support one another along their fitness and wellness journeys," the company states in its complaint. The Mirror Home...

