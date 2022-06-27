Justices Vacate, Remand PAGA Rulings in Light of Viking

By Max Kutner (June 27, 2022, 11:35 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court vacated and remanded on Monday several petitions centering on whether federal arbitration requirements bar workers' claims under a California law enabling them to sue on behalf of the state, citing the justices' recent Viking River Cruises decision. The justices granted a half-dozen petitions by Coverall North America Inc., Uber Technologies Inc., Lyft Inc., Shipt Inc. and Handy Technologies Inc. to review whether the Federal Arbitration Act preempts California's Private Attorneys General Act and what companies said was a conflict between U.S. Supreme Court and California Supreme Court rulings. Due to the high court's recent ruling on the PAGA issue in Viking River Cruises Inc....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS