Morningstar Inc. Unit Gets SEC's CMBS Ratings Suit Trimmed

By Lauren Berg (January 5, 2022, 10:04 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge Wednesday trimmed the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's enforcement action accusing Morningstar Credit Ratings LLC of making undisclosed "adjustments" to ratings for $30 billion worth of commercial mortgage-backed securities, or CMBS, transactions. In a 20-page order, U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams partially granted Morningstar's motion to dismiss the February action accusing the since-merged credit rating agency of making undisclosed "adjustments" to ratings for $30 billion worth of CMBS transactions between 2015 and 2016. The Credit Rating Agency Reform Act of 2006 requires nationally recognized statistical ratings organizations, or NRSROs, to disclose to users of credit ratings...

