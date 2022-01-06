Snapchat Owner Sues USPTO In Fight To Register 'Spectacles'

By Andrew Karpan (January 6, 2022, 7:08 PM EST) -- The company behind the Snapchat app is taking its fight with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to a federal court in California over the company's campaign to secure a trademark on the word "Spectacles" in order to protect the brand of its flagship virtual reality product. In a lawsuit filed Wednesday in a federal court in Los Angeles, Snap Inc. accused judges at the trademark office of holding the "remarkable position that 'spectacles' is a generic term." Formerly known as Snapchat, the company rebranded itself as Snap in 2016 to coincide with the launch of a new product called Spectacles,...

