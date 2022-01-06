Kobe Bryant Widow's Crash Pic Suit Set To Go To Trial

By Max Jaeger (January 6, 2022, 1:14 PM EST) -- Vanessa Bryant's civil rights suit alleging Los Angeles County employees treated photos of her NBA-legend husband Kobe Bryant's remains like a lurid spectacle is ripe for a jury, a California federal judge said Wednesday as he denied the county's motion for summary judgment. Vanessa Bryant, seen here with her husband Kobe Bryant in 2019, is suing Los Angeles County over how first responders shared photos of his remains following his fatal 2020 helicopter crash. Her lawsuit survived a motion for summary judgment Wednesday. (Getty Images/Rodin Eckenroth) Without opining directly on her arguments, U.S. District Judge John F. Walter sided with Bryant on...

