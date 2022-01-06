What To Know About The 10th Circ.'s Defeat Device Ruling

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (January 6, 2022, 6:53 PM EST) -- The Tenth Circuit has largely upheld an environmental group's legal victory over the hosts of Discovery Channel's "Diesel Brothers" regarding their alleged use of emissions defeat devices, confirming that the Clean Air Act's citizen suit provision may be used to go after mobile source emission standard violators. The "Diesel Brothers" defendants — a group of individuals involved in the show and their businesses — had argued to the Tenth Circuit that Utah Physicians for a Healthy Environment lacked standing to pursue the Clean Air Act claims against them and that a Utah federal judge erred in siding with the green group....

