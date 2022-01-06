Feds Sanction Bosnian Pres. Over Corruption Allegations

By Caleb Drickey (January 6, 2022, 4:58 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of the Treasury announced new economic sanctions against the president of Bosnia and Herzegovina's ethnic Serb population, Milorad Dodik, accusing him of engaging in bribery and cronyism, and of attempting to undermine the fragile multi-ethnic state established in the aftermath of a bloody and sectarian civil war. Wednesday's order freezes all-U.S. based assets and transactions made by Dodik and a television station he allegedly controls, and represents the first Office of Foreign Assets Control action stemming from a June executive order authorizing economic sanctions against government officials in West Balkan states. "Milorad Dodik's destabilizing corrupt activities and attempts...

