Fed. Circ. Won't Touch Levi's Win In Royalty Arbitration

By Caroline Simson (January 6, 2022, 5:15 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday refused to revive a $15 million arbitration against Levi Strauss & Co. for allegedly unpaid royalties over a process used to make stone washed jeans, shutting down arguments that two of the arbitrators had improperly hidden their ownership interest in the administering institution. The circuit court did not explain its reasoning in the two-page order, in which it affirmed a 2020 ruling from U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick refusing to vacate the arbitral award that dismissed claims asserted against the world-famous denim wear company by the licensor of the stone washing patent, Aqua Dynamics Systems...

