2nd Circ. Rips 3rd Circ. Over Faxed Survey TCPA Ruling

By Khorri Atkinson (January 6, 2022, 6:23 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit on Thursday criticized a recent split Third Circuit ruling that an unsolicited faxed invitation to participate in a market research survey in exchange for money constitutes an unlawful advertisement under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. In a precedential order affirming a lower court's dismissal of a putative class action accusing Pennsylvania-based market research firm Focus Forward LLC of violating the TCPA, a three-judge Second Circuit panel declined to adopt the divided Third Circuit's May 2020 precedential holding in Fischbein v. Olson Research Group, which has facts similar to those in this appeal. Instead, the panel unanimously ruled that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS