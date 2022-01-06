No DQ For NY Fed Prosecutor In Opioid Case Against Ex-CEO

By Pete Brush (January 6, 2022, 3:53 PM EST) -- A federal judge held Thursday that a prosecutor from the Manhattan U.S. attorney's office may stay on a team preparing for the trial of a former drug company CEO charged with criminal opioid conspiracy despite the prosecutor's prior work in private litigation where the executive was deposed. At a telephone hearing, U.S. District Judge George B. Daniels declined a request by defense counsel representing former Rochester Drug Cooperative CEO Laurence Doud, 78, to disqualify Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas Burnett from the feds' trial team. "I'm going to deny that motion," Judge Daniels said, holding that the defense failed to identify an...

