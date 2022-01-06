NY Mobile Sports Betting To Launch Saturday

By Zachary Zagger (January 6, 2022, 5:41 PM EST) -- The long-awaited launch of mobile and online sports betting in the Empire State is finally here as state gaming regulators approved four licensed operators to start taking bets as soon as this Saturday. The New York State Gaming Commission has approved four licensed mobile betting operators — Caesars Sportsbook, DraftKings, FanDuel and Rush Street Interactive, which operates the BetRivers sportsbook — to launch online and mobile sports betting as soon as Jan. 8, 2022, at 9 a.m. The gaming commission said those four operators "have satisfied all statutory and regulatory requirements necessary to accept and process mobile sports wagering activity and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS