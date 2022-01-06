5th Circ. Told FBI Cloaked Retaliatory Firing To Avoid Review

By Michelle Casady (January 6, 2022, 7:38 PM EST) -- A former FBI agent who is fighting to revive his First Amendment retaliation claim against the bureau told a Fifth Circuit panel during oral arguments Thursday the FBI fired him for being a whistleblower but has effectively evaded judicial review by revoking his security clearance, an action courts can't second guess. Michael Zummer, a Stanford Law School graduate and former lead investigator on a public corruption case involving a district attorney in Louisiana, argued on his own behalf Thursday. Zummer has alleged his security clearance was revoked and that he was eventually terminated after writing a letter to then-U.S. District Judge...

