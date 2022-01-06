Investors Hit Credit Suisse With Suit Over Delisted Trade Note

By Katryna Perera (January 6, 2022, 8:53 PM EST) -- Credit Suisse was hit with a proposed class action Thursday over claims that it caused retail investors substantial losses when it "destroyed" a popular exchange-traded note and sent them scrambling to cover short positions at wildly inflated prices. Plaintiff Adelina Gomez claims she and hundreds of other investors purchased and sold the note, known as DGAZ, during the class period and suffered monetary damages due to Credit Suisse's actions. According to the complaint filed in New York federal court, Gomez initiated 10 short positions of DGAZ in May 2020, shortly before Credit Suisse announced the note's delisting in June 2020....

