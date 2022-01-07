Ohio Investment Firm Can't Rush $246M PDVSA Win

By Victoria McKenzie (January 7, 2022, 6:03 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge found no reason to rush enforcement of two judgments against Venezuela's state-owned oil company worth $246 million, citing numerous obstacles still impeding the sale of Petroleos de Venezuela's U.S. asset Citgo. U.S. District Judge Peter Kevin Castel entered the money judgments Thursday in two cases involving private debts acquired by the Ohio-based firm Red Tree Investments, worth $157.9 million and $88.4 million each, including interest. In separate orders the same day, Judge Castel denied the firm's requests to dissolve the automatic 30-day stay on enforcing the judgments. Red Tree expressed anxiety last year over the line...

