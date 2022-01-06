Wells Fargo's $40M Deal With Foreclosed Homeowners OK'd

By Hannah Albarazi (January 6, 2022, 6:14 PM EST) -- U.S. District Judge William H. Alsup granted final approval during a hearing Thursday to a $40.3 million class action settlement that includes $8.1 million in attorney fees, resolving claims that Wells Fargo Bank wrongly denied loan modifications to homeowners causing them to lose their homes to foreclosure. Roughly two years after Judge Alsup granted final approval of an $18.5 million settlement concerning the San Francisco-based bank's erroneous denial of trial loan modifications where borrowers later lost their home to foreclosure, on Thursday the judge approved a nearly $21.8 million supplemental settlement for hundreds of additional class members, bringing the total settlement...

