Casino's COVID-19 Coverage Claims Tossed As 'Speculative'

By Ben Zigterman (January 7, 2022, 1:52 PM EST) -- A New York state judge had little patience Friday during oral arguments for a Florida casino's COVID-19 coverage suit, dismissing it after telling the casino's lawyer that the suit shouldn't have been brought in the first place. A New York state court judge dismissed a COVID-19 coverage suit brought by the owner of Magic City Casino on Friday, calling some of its arguments "speculative." (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Judge Melissa Anne Crane called some of the Magic City Casino owner's arguments "speculative" and found that a loss of use doesn't amount to physical loss or damage that would warrant coverage from four...

