Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Illumina Investor Sent To Prison During Insider Trading Appeal

By Rachel Scharf (January 7, 2022, 1:33 PM EST) -- A San Diego speculator convicted of insider trading on gene tech company Illumina Inc. and soliciting fake energy investments must begin his three-year prison sentence while he appeals the judgment, a Manhattan federal judge said in an order denying bail Thursday.

U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos rejected a December request from Donald Blakstad, 62, to remain out on a $250,000 surety bond pending appeal. Judge Ramos said that while Blakstad isn't a flight risk, he has not made a compelling case for the Second Circuit to reverse his insider trading and investment fraud conviction.

"Blakstad has failed to raise substantial questions...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!