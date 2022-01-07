Cos. Sovereign Immunity Denied In SC Wrongful Death Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (January 7, 2022, 6:33 PM EST) -- The contractors behind the resurfacing of Columbia, South Carolina's Fort Jackson roads can't shrug off a wrongful death suit brought by the wife of a cyclist who died after allegedly hitting a poorly positioned drainage grate, a federal judge ruled Thursday, rejecting the companies' sovereign immunity arguments. U.S. District Judge Mary Geiger Lewis said that Associates Roofing & Construction Inc. and Earthworks Group Inc. owed a duty of care to Dr. Frank Hill, a physician who died while biking down Hampton Parkway, a road which was repaved under a federally awarded contract. The two firms argued that they were contractors hired...

