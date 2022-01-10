Justices Won't Weigh Scope Of Calif. Pay Stub Regs

By Max Kutner (January 10, 2022, 9:42 AM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court won't weigh in on whether California pay stub regulations apply to flight attendants who are based in that state but mainly work elsewhere, the court said Monday in a case that could have addressed more broadly how federal deregulation applied. The case stems from a proposed class action Dev Oman filed on behalf of flight attendants in 2015. Three more flight attendants joined as named plaintiffs. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) The justices declined to grant Delta Air Lines' petition to review whether the commerce clause of the U.S. Constitution and the federal Airline Deregulation Act barred California wage...

