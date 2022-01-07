Opportunities And Legal Implications In The Metaverse

By Megan Baca, Raffi Teperdjian and Kelley Chandler (January 7, 2022, 4:01 PM EST) -- The metaverse as a concept — and as a swiftly approaching reality — catapulted into the mainstream in 2021. Put simply, the concept of the metaverse is an interconnected, decentralized series of virtual reality and augmented reality worlds largely enabled through the development of Web3 technologies. While the metaverse will offer multifaceted new opportunities for businesses and individuals, its rapid evolution and novel organization will also raise many questions for businesses, regulators and the legal industry. In this article, we explore the underlying technologies of Web3, discuss the concept of the metaverse and its commercial opportunities, and examine associated legal considerations....

