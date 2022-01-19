Changes Ahead For Suit Over Miami Beach Hotel

By Nathan Hale (January 19, 2022, 9:06 PM EST) -- A lawsuit over a rift between developers of a Miami Beach hotel is in store for a new look after a Florida state judge dismissed the operative complaint Wednesday but provided insight on deficiencies and potentially stronger claims as he gave the plaintiff a chance to refile. The dispute centers on accusations from James Vosotas, one of two partners in the Greystone Hotel project, that his fellow partner Branden B. Muhl made misrepresentations to gain his permission to buy out a $36.8 million construction loan they co-signed, then took certain steps, including keeping the property closed for an extended period during...

