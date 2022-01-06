Ex-Monsanto Scientist Pleads Guilty To Economic Espionage

By Bonnie Eslinger (January 6, 2022, 11:23 PM EST) -- A former scientist for Bayer AG's Monsanto Co. who tried to board a flight to China with an algorithm developed by the agrochemical giant loaded on his electronic devices pled guilty Thursday to one count of conspiracy to commit espionage, the U.S. Department of Justice announced. Xiang Haitao, 44, a Chinese national formerly residing in Chesterfield, Missouri, conspired to steal the trade secret from Monsanto for the purpose of benefiting a foreign government, the People's Republic of China, the Thursday announcement said. "Xiang has now admitted that he stole a trade secret from Monsanto, transferred it to a memory card and...

